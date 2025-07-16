Left Menu

Former Vice Chancellor Fined for Harassment

The Madhya Pradesh High Court fined the former Vice Chancellor of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Dilip Dureha, Rs 35 lakh for sexually harassing a yoga instructor. It also fined the state government and the institute. Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke ordered the fines to be given to the victim.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has handed down a hefty penalty to the former Vice Chancellor of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Dilip Dureha, imposing a fine of Rs 35 lakh after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a yoga instructor at the institute.

The court criticized the Madhya Pradesh government and the institute, levying fines of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, for failing to act on the instructor's complaint. Justice Milind Ramesh Phadke has mandated these fines to be allocated to the victim within four weeks.

The case came to light when a 2019 complaint by the instructor was ignored by both the Gwalior police and the Institute's Women's Harassment Committee. Despite affirming the complaint's validity, no action was initially taken against Dureha until the Supreme Court intervened, directing that a case be registered.

