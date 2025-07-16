Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to Raise Manipur Displacement Issues in Parliament

During a press conference on Wednesday, Manipur MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam expressed his intentions to bring the plight of internally displaced people, buffer zones, and governance issues in Manipur to Parliament. Akoijam criticized the state's lack of progress and transparency in handling these issues.

The Congress MP highlighted the 'horrible' conditions faced by displaced individuals, whose children's education has been adversely impacted. He questioned the recent decision to close relief camps by December without consulting the affected parties, pointing out the risk of neglecting the displaced once camps are closed.

Akoijam called attention to governance failures, including the discrepancy in water scheme beneficiaries. He urged state authorities to view these as systemic issues rather than a singular ethnic conflict. The state's governance has been under scrutiny since the imposition of President's rule following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's resignation amidst ongoing ethnic violence.