Left Menu

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to Raise Manipur Displacement Issues in Parliament

Manipur MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam plans to raise issues concerning internally displaced people, buffer zones, and alleged misgovernance in the state. He criticized the closure of relief camps and queried the consultative process for resettling displaced persons. Akoijam also plans to address governance issues in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:26 IST
Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to Raise Manipur Displacement Issues in Parliament
Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

During a press conference on Wednesday, Manipur MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam expressed his intentions to bring the plight of internally displaced people, buffer zones, and governance issues in Manipur to Parliament. Akoijam criticized the state's lack of progress and transparency in handling these issues.

The Congress MP highlighted the 'horrible' conditions faced by displaced individuals, whose children's education has been adversely impacted. He questioned the recent decision to close relief camps by December without consulting the affected parties, pointing out the risk of neglecting the displaced once camps are closed.

Akoijam called attention to governance failures, including the discrepancy in water scheme beneficiaries. He urged state authorities to view these as systemic issues rather than a singular ethnic conflict. The state's governance has been under scrutiny since the imposition of President's rule following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's resignation amidst ongoing ethnic violence.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025