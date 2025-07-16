Left Menu

Madhesh Province Battles Water Crisis with Emergency Measures

Nepal's Madhesh province faces an acute water shortage due to insufficient monsoon rains. In response, officials have mobilized fire engines, military tankers, and forest vehicles to deliver water to affected areas. The drought has severely impacted traditional water sources, forcing the province into crisis mode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:34 IST
Madhesh Province Battles Water Crisis with Emergency Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Madhesh province is grappling with a severe water crisis, exacerbated by low monsoon rainfall. This scarcity has led to the deployment of fire engines and other resources to supply water to impacted communities.

The provincial government has coordinated efforts with the Nepal Army, operating a fleet of eight fire engines, seven water tankers, and three vehicles from the forest department. These emergency services are concentrated in districts like Bara and Parsa, which are among the most affected.

The preventive measures come after long periods of drought, leading traditional water sources to dry up. The region's geographical split between the Terai plains and Shivalik hills adds to its vulnerability. Local authorities continue to strategize, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts to manage the crisis.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025