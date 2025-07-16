Madhesh Province Battles Water Crisis with Emergency Measures

Nepal's Madhesh province is grappling with a severe water crisis, exacerbated by low monsoon rainfall. This scarcity has led to the deployment of fire engines and other resources to supply water to impacted communities.

The provincial government has coordinated efforts with the Nepal Army, operating a fleet of eight fire engines, seven water tankers, and three vehicles from the forest department. These emergency services are concentrated in districts like Bara and Parsa, which are among the most affected.

The preventive measures come after long periods of drought, leading traditional water sources to dry up. The region's geographical split between the Terai plains and Shivalik hills adds to its vulnerability. Local authorities continue to strategize, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts to manage the crisis.