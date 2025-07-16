India Showcases Textile Prowess in Japan: Giriraj Singh Inaugurates India Trend Fair 2025

In a significant boost to India–Japan trade ties, Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh led a dynamic second day of his official visit to Japan on 15th July 2025, marked by a flurry of high-profile engagements with Japanese industry leaders and the formal inauguration of the 16th India Trend Fair (ITF) 2025 in Tokyo. The event underscored India’s commitment to forging deeper trade partnerships and attracting foreign investments in its booming textile sector.

India Trend Fair 2025: A Platform of Opportunity

Held in Tokyo, the India Trend Fair has become one of the largest and most influential platforms for Indian textile exporters to directly engage with Japanese buyers, designers, and trade professionals. With participation from over 100 Indian companies, the fair presents a rich showcase of India’s capabilities in garments, fabrics, home furnishings, and sustainable textiles.

Inaugurating the fair, Shri Giriraj Singh called it a cornerstone of India–Japan textile cooperation, emphasizing how the event serves as a springboard for Indian exporters to access Japan’s high-quality, high-value market. “India’s textile sector is ready to serve Japan’s evolving demand with excellence in design, sustainability, and price competitiveness,” the Minister stated.

Strategic Meetings with Japanese Industry Giants

The day witnessed a series of focused interactions between Shri Giriraj Singh and top executives of Japan’s leading textile and industrial conglomerates. These meetings were instrumental in showcasing India’s textile investment ecosystem and encouraging Japanese companies to deepen their presence in the country.

YKK Corporation: Expansion in India on the Horizon

Shri Giriraj Singh met with the leadership of YKK Corporation, the world’s foremost manufacturer of zippers and fastening products. YKK, which already operates a facility in Haryana, expressed strong interest in expanding its footprint to other Indian states.

The Minister extended an invitation to YKK to invest in India’s PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, a flagship initiative to develop world-class industrial textile parks. The proposal was well received, with YKK acknowledging the strategic value of aligning with India’s robust supply chain and growing domestic market.

Workman Co: Functional Apparel Giant Eyes Indian Manufacturing

In a pivotal engagement, the Minister held discussions with Workman Co, one of Japan’s leading companies specializing in functional and workwear apparel. The Minister highlighted India’s competitive edge in textile manufacturing, skilled labor, and policy support for the sector.

Workman expressed a strong intent to establish manufacturing operations in India, particularly under the PM MITRA framework, leveraging India’s capabilities to supply both domestic and global markets.

Konica Minolta: Collaboration on Sustainability and Digital Printing

Shri Giriraj Singh also met with Konica Minolta, a global leader in industrial and digital printing technologies. Emphasizing India’s growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, the Minister invited the company to contribute to India's sustainable manufacturing transformation.

Konica Minolta welcomed the invitation and showed interest in scaling up operations in India, particularly by integrating green technologies and advanced printing solutions into the textile value chain.

Asahi Kasei: Billion-Dollar Interest in India’s Specialty Textiles

One of the most strategic meetings was with Asahi Kasei Corporation, a diversified conglomerate with over USD 20 billion in revenues and interests in fibers, industrial materials, and specialty textiles. The company conveyed deep interest in the ‘Make in India for the World’ initiative, recognizing India’s potential as a global manufacturing base.

Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized the long-term potential of India’s textile sector and urged Asahi Kasei to explore investment opportunities in technical textiles and fiber innovations through strategic partnerships and technology transfer.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Industry Ties

The day culminated with a high-energy India–Japan textile roadshow and industry interaction session at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, attended by over 100 Japanese industry leaders, along with senior government officials and diplomats. The event served as a powerful reaffirmation of the growing synergy between Indian and Japanese textile industries.

Ambassador Shri Sibi George and senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles were also present at the event. Addressing the gathering, Shri Giriraj Singh reiterated India’s vision to become a global textile hub, inviting Japanese companies to “partner in India’s textile growth story” and co-create success under India’s progressive industrial policies.

India’s engagement in Tokyo signals a new phase of industrial diplomacy, where textiles serve as both a commercial opportunity and a cultural bridge. With the successful inauguration of India Trend Fair 2025 and promising investment dialogues, the visit is poised to deliver long-term benefits to India’s textile sector.