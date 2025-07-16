Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Himachal's Right to 18% Free Power

The Supreme Court has upheld Himachal Pradesh's right to receive 18% free power from JSW Hydro Energy, overturning the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ruling that capped it at 13%. The court emphasized the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) authority over tariff regulations, affirming the consistent regulatory framework for the power sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bench, comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, deemed the intervention by the high court in tariff-related matters as inappropriate, affirming that such domain falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

The ruling emphasized the CERC's role in tariff determination and regulation as outlined in the Electricity Act. It underlined the importance of allowing regulators to maintain comprehensive control over the electricity sector to enhance the consistency and efficacy of the regulatory environment.

