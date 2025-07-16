Supreme Court Upholds Himachal's Right to 18% Free Power

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Himachal Pradesh's right to 18% free power from JSW Hydro Energy, overturning a lower court's decision. This verdict comes after the Himachal Pradesh High Court capped free power at 13%.

The bench, comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, deemed the intervention by the high court in tariff-related matters as inappropriate, affirming that such domain falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

The ruling emphasized the CERC's role in tariff determination and regulation as outlined in the Electricity Act. It underlined the importance of allowing regulators to maintain comprehensive control over the electricity sector to enhance the consistency and efficacy of the regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)