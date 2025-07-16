Delhi Assembly Gears Up for a Digital Transformation Ahead of Monsoon Session

The renovation and modernization of the Delhi Assembly are on track to be completed by July 27, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The updates are being completed in anticipation of the plenary Monsoon session.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with senior government officers, including Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Additional Chief Secretary Bipul Pathak, reviewed the renovation progress. The assembly's infrastructure upgrades involve the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project, which aims to render the assembly fully paperless.

Modernization efforts include an advanced digital conference and networking system under NeVA, featuring state-of-the-art technologies for improved transparency and efficiency. Members will receive iPads for real-time access to agendas and documents, contributing to a more efficient legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)