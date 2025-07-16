Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Gears Up for a Digital Transformation Ahead of Monsoon Session

The Delhi Assembly is set to complete its renovation and modernization by July 27. This includes the installation of a solar plant and the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application for a paperless system. The upgrades aim to enhance transparency and efficiency before the Monsoon session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:26 IST
Delhi Assembly Gears Up for a Digital Transformation Ahead of Monsoon Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The renovation and modernization of the Delhi Assembly are on track to be completed by July 27, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The updates are being completed in anticipation of the plenary Monsoon session.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, along with senior government officers, including Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Additional Chief Secretary Bipul Pathak, reviewed the renovation progress. The assembly's infrastructure upgrades involve the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project, which aims to render the assembly fully paperless.

Modernization efforts include an advanced digital conference and networking system under NeVA, featuring state-of-the-art technologies for improved transparency and efficiency. Members will receive iPads for real-time access to agendas and documents, contributing to a more efficient legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025