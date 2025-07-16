Left Menu

Tragic End: The Fatal Dispute of a Gorakhpur Teacher

In Gorakhpur's Urwa area, a school teacher named Asha was allegedly murdered by her husband, Ravi Pratap, following a dispute over money. The domestic altercation escalated on Monday, leading to the fatal attack witnessed by their young son. Ravi was promptly arrested.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a shocking incident in Gorakhpur, a school teacher, Asha, was brutally murdered by her husband, Ravi Pratap, using a stone grinder. This tragic event unfolded in the Urwa area, following a heated argument over money, as reported by the local police.

Asha, a dedicated educator at Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya, had been the primary financial support in her family. Her husband, who manages a struggling medical store, had been pressing her for increased financial contributions, escalating demands from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

The horrific crime occurred in front of the couple's 7-year-old son, leading to Ravi's arrest the next day. Neighbors intervened to rescue the child from the violent confrontation. The incident underscores the dire consequences of unresolved financial and marital disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

