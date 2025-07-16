Tragic End: The Fatal Dispute of a Gorakhpur Teacher

In a shocking incident in Gorakhpur, a school teacher, Asha, was brutally murdered by her husband, Ravi Pratap, using a stone grinder. This tragic event unfolded in the Urwa area, following a heated argument over money, as reported by the local police.

Asha, a dedicated educator at Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya, had been the primary financial support in her family. Her husband, who manages a struggling medical store, had been pressing her for increased financial contributions, escalating demands from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

The horrific crime occurred in front of the couple's 7-year-old son, leading to Ravi's arrest the next day. Neighbors intervened to rescue the child from the violent confrontation. The incident underscores the dire consequences of unresolved financial and marital disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)