Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A POCSO court sentenced Sankar Pradhan to 20 years in prison for raping a four-year-old girl and assaulting her mother. The court also imposed a fine and ordered compensation for the survivor. The case emerged from a 2024 incident in Phulbani, with police acting swiftly on the mother's FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani(Odisha) | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:41 IST
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark verdict, a POCSO court in Phulbani sentenced Sankar Pradhan to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for the brutal rape of a four-year-old girl and the assault on her mother last year.

The presiding judge, Monoranjan Das, imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Pradhan, with the stipulation that failure to pay would result in 13 additional months in custody. Public prosecutor Asim Kumar Praharaja confirmed these details.

Moreover, the court instructed the Kandhamal District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 7 lakh in compensation to the survivor. The crime, committed in February 2024, prompted a swift police response to the FIR lodged by the victim's mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025