Sectarian Strife Ignites in Postwar Syria: Druze Caught in Crossfire

Sectarian clashes have reignited in Syria, primarily between the government and Druze fighters. The conflict has drawn Israeli intervention and escalated fears of ethnic violence. Syria's postwar dynamics are fragile, with minorities like the Druze worried about their place in the new Islamist-influenced order.

Renewed violence has erupted in Syria, marking a dangerous escalation between government forces and the Druze minority. The conflict has prompted Israeli military intervention, heightening concerns about a possible rise in sectarian violence across the region.

Syria remains divided as it attempts to recover from decades of dictatorship and a devastating civil war. The Druze, a minority sect primarily residing in southern Syria, have been caught in recent clashes against factions connected to the new government. Many fear that the fragile postwar peace could be shattered by these ongoing tensions.

This week's escalation follows incidents that include the looting and burning of civilian homes by government forces and attacks on Druze civilians. With the memory of past conflicts fresh, the Druze community is increasingly divided on its approach, with some favoring dialogue and others preparing for confrontation against perceived injustices in the new government arrangement.

