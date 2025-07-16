Yemeni Forces Intercept Massive Iranian Arms Shipment
The Yemeni National Resistance Forces, led by Tarek Saleh, seized a large Iranian weapons shipment intended for Houthi militants in Yemen. This haul included over 750 tons of munitions, advanced missiles, and drone equipment. The seizure occurs amidst heightened tensions in the Red Sea linked to the Gaza conflict.
The U.S. Central Command reported on Wednesday that the Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF) intercepted a vast Iranian arms shipment destined for Houthi militants. The NRF, a faction opposed to the Houthis, is led by Tarek Saleh, nephew of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
The seized cache included over 750 tons of munitions and sophisticated weaponry, such as advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, along with drone engines and communication systems. This development underscores the ongoing tension in Yemen, where the NRF operates autonomously from the recognized government.
This interception comes against a backdrop of escalating conflict in the Middle East, as Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea in purported support of Palestinians following the latest Israeli-Hamas conflict initiated in Gaza in October 2023.
