Haryana Leads Digital Revolution in Land Administration with Paperless Registration and Mapping Initiatives
The Haryana government is spearheading comprehensive advancements in land administration, including digital property registration and extensive land parcel mapping. Senior officials emphasize timely project execution, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency. Initiatives include digitizing land records, boundary demarcation with Uttar Pradesh, and launching a dedicated portal for improved accountability and accessibility by 2025.
The Haryana government is spearheading major advancements in land administration, a senior official announced on Wednesday. Initiatives include a large-scale mapping program, boundary demarcation with Uttar Pradesh, and a move towards a fully paperless property registration system.
Sumita Misra, the financial commissioner revenue, chaired a comprehensive review meeting with all deputy commissioners, emphasizing the timely execution of critical projects. She directed the completion of Tatima Updation, a digitization and verification project for land parcel maps, by August 2025.
Misra highlighted digitized land records' importance while reviewing the Modern Revenue Record Rooms' establishment. With boundary pillars set and funds released for district-level projects, Haryana is also set to launch a dedicated portal for land-related services, aiming for better transparency and reduced delays by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
