Left Menu

Haryana Leads Digital Revolution in Land Administration with Paperless Registration and Mapping Initiatives

The Haryana government is spearheading comprehensive advancements in land administration, including digital property registration and extensive land parcel mapping. Senior officials emphasize timely project execution, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency. Initiatives include digitizing land records, boundary demarcation with Uttar Pradesh, and launching a dedicated portal for improved accountability and accessibility by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:01 IST
Haryana Leads Digital Revolution in Land Administration with Paperless Registration and Mapping Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is spearheading major advancements in land administration, a senior official announced on Wednesday. Initiatives include a large-scale mapping program, boundary demarcation with Uttar Pradesh, and a move towards a fully paperless property registration system.

Sumita Misra, the financial commissioner revenue, chaired a comprehensive review meeting with all deputy commissioners, emphasizing the timely execution of critical projects. She directed the completion of Tatima Updation, a digitization and verification project for land parcel maps, by August 2025.

Misra highlighted digitized land records' importance while reviewing the Modern Revenue Record Rooms' establishment. With boundary pillars set and funds released for district-level projects, Haryana is also set to launch a dedicated portal for land-related services, aiming for better transparency and reduced delays by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025