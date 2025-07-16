Haryana Leads Digital Revolution in Land Administration with Paperless Registration and Mapping Initiatives

The Haryana government is spearheading major advancements in land administration, a senior official announced on Wednesday. Initiatives include a large-scale mapping program, boundary demarcation with Uttar Pradesh, and a move towards a fully paperless property registration system.

Sumita Misra, the financial commissioner revenue, chaired a comprehensive review meeting with all deputy commissioners, emphasizing the timely execution of critical projects. She directed the completion of Tatima Updation, a digitization and verification project for land parcel maps, by August 2025.

Misra highlighted digitized land records' importance while reviewing the Modern Revenue Record Rooms' establishment. With boundary pillars set and funds released for district-level projects, Haryana is also set to launch a dedicated portal for land-related services, aiming for better transparency and reduced delays by 2025.

