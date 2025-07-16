Left Menu

High Court Upholds Elephant's Right to Life Over Religious Use

The Bombay High Court ruled that the rights of an elephant, Mahadevi alias Madhuri, to a quality life take precedence over its use in religious practices, ordering its transfer to an animal welfare facility. The decision follows reports of its poor health and welfare at a Kolhapur-based trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:06 IST
High Court Upholds Elephant's Right to Life Over Religious Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has decided that the welfare of an elephant named Mahadevi alias Madhuri takes precedence over its use for religious purposes. The court upheld the decision to transfer the animal to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar, citing its poor health and adverse living conditions under the care of a Kolhapur-based trust.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale emphasized the elephant's right to a quality life, noting that its mental and physical health had suffered. The court's verdict follows a complaint from PETA India and assessments showing inadequate care, including severe wounds and insufficient nutrition for the elephant.

Despite arguments from the Kolhapur-based trust about its traditional involvement in religious ceremonies, the court sided with animal welfare priorities, underscoring the need to protect the rights and wellbeing of living creatures over human customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025