High Court Upholds Elephant's Right to Life Over Religious Use

The Bombay High Court has decided that the welfare of an elephant named Mahadevi alias Madhuri takes precedence over its use for religious purposes. The court upheld the decision to transfer the animal to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar, citing its poor health and adverse living conditions under the care of a Kolhapur-based trust.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale emphasized the elephant's right to a quality life, noting that its mental and physical health had suffered. The court's verdict follows a complaint from PETA India and assessments showing inadequate care, including severe wounds and insufficient nutrition for the elephant.

Despite arguments from the Kolhapur-based trust about its traditional involvement in religious ceremonies, the court sided with animal welfare priorities, underscoring the need to protect the rights and wellbeing of living creatures over human customs.

(With inputs from agencies.)