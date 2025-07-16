W Cape Welmoed Housing Project Moves Ahead: 6,000 Jobs, 3,296 Homes Planned

The Western Cape Government has marked a significant milestone in its efforts to tackle the province’s housing backlog, with notable progress reported on the Welmoed housing development project in Cape Town. The update was provided on Tuesday by MEC for Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers, who confirmed that bulk civil engineering infrastructure for the project has already been completed.

Part of the Southern Corridor Integrated Human Settlements Programme, the Welmoed development is poised to deliver 3,296 housing opportunities, incorporating a mix of affordable housing and private residential units. The development is expected to bring much-needed relief to Cape Town’s housing-strained areas, especially in and around Subcouncil 14 and nearby informal settlements.

“We are pleased with the steady progress made at Welmoed, despite significant challenges posed by unlawful occupations,” said MEC Simmers.

Phased Implementation and Job Creation

The project, according to Simmers, will be implemented in phases over the coming years and is expected to generate approximately 6,000 job opportunities. Contractors have been encouraged to employ local labour and small businesses from within the subcouncil area to ensure local economic benefit and community participation.

“These jobs will arise as contractors are encouraged to employ local labour and subcontractors within the sub council area,” he stated.

This approach not only supports economic upliftment but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride among beneficiaries and local communities.

Construction Timeline and Infrastructure Progress

Bulk civil and earthworks began earlier this year and have now been completed.

Electrical engineering works are currently underway and are projected to be completed by August 2026.

Installation of internal engineering services—critical for laying water, sewer, and road infrastructure—is scheduled to start in May 2026.

Construction of housing units is set to begin in October 2026, bringing the development closer to its long-anticipated completion.

Despite strong progress, Simmers highlighted the ongoing threat posed by illegal land occupations, which continue to delay and disrupt housing delivery across the province.

“The Western Cape Government condemns and continues to fight the unlawful occupation of land and buildings earmarked for affordable housing delivery,” he said.

Ensuring Fair Allocation and Community Inclusion

To ensure transparency and fairness in the allocation of homes, the Department of Infrastructure will conduct a beneficiary verification process in September 2025. This critical step will help confirm the identities and eligibility of recipients for the housing units, with priority given to residents from Subcouncil 14 and surrounding informal settlements.

Simmers urged all eligible residents to participate actively in the verification process, noting that this will be key in ensuring an inclusive and equitable outcome.

“I also encourage all potential beneficiaries to participate actively in the verification drive to help us achieve a fair and inclusive outcome,” he said.

Community Engagement and Accountability

In the spirit of public transparency and community engagement, Simmers announced plans to host public meetings in each ward within Subcouncil 14. These engagements will provide an opportunity for residents to receive first-hand progress updates, ask questions, and raise any concerns regarding the development.

“Since the start of my current term in office, building partnerships has become paramount to ensure the successful delivery of vital infrastructure projects, including human settlements,” Simmers explained.

He emphasized the role of communities as critical partners, not only in shaping but also in safeguarding housing projects from disruption, political exploitation, or criminality.

Broader Context: Addressing the Housing Crisis

The Welmoed housing development is one of several large-scale infrastructure projects spearheaded by the Western Cape Government as part of its Integrated Human Settlements Programme. The broader initiative aims to reconfigure urban development, promote spatial integration, and alleviate housing shortages while improving access to basic services and public amenities.

As housing demand continues to grow, particularly in Cape Town’s urban periphery, projects like Welmoed are central to delivering sustainable, dignified housing solutions for thousands of families.

Looking Ahead

As the project moves from infrastructure to construction, Simmers reaffirmed his department’s commitment to transparency, timely delivery, and community inclusion. The Welmoed housing development is expected not only to house families but also to transform the surrounding area, laying the foundation for long-term urban renewal and socio-economic improvement.