Ramaphosa Defends Judicial Inquiries as Pillars of Accountability and Reform

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly defended the use of judicial commissions of inquiry as essential instruments for accountability, institutional reform, and the preservation of public trust in South Africa’s criminal justice system. Speaking during the 2025/26 Presidency Budget Vote in Parliament on Wednesday, Ramaphosa responded to recent criticism over the decision to appoint a commission to probe allegations of corruption and criminal infiltration in law enforcement.

The President’s comments come in the wake of sensational allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, who claimed that powerful criminal syndicates had infiltrated the South African Police Service (SAPS), intelligence structures, and other arms of the state’s security apparatus.

These allegations prompted the President to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on immediate leave of absence and announce the formation of a judicial commission of inquiry, chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to investigate the claims.

“These allegations are serious. They are also untested. It is therefore necessary that we establish the facts through an independent, credible and thorough process,” said President Ramaphosa.

Allegations of Deep Criminal Infiltration

The commission is expected to investigate a range of potentially explosive allegations, including:

The facilitation and protection of organised crime networks

Suppression or manipulation of police investigations

Intimidation or targeting of whistleblowers and honest officials

Criminal conduct by senior law enforcement leadership

The possible compromise of institutional integrity within the SAPS and intelligence services

Ramaphosa cautioned against premature judgment or political interference, emphasizing that due process and the rule of law must be respected even when allegations are grave.

“It is strange that some people have voiced strong opposition to the establishment of this commission. Some have said that I should take immediate punitive steps against the Minister on the basis of untested allegations. Not only would this be unfair, but it would create a dangerous precedent.”

Commissions Deliver Real Impact

Countering the popular narrative that commissions are costly exercises with no tangible outcomes, Ramaphosa listed several examples of meaningful reforms and corrective action that have followed the recommendations of past commissions.

Among them:

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commission, which led to the restructuring and professionalization of SARS

The Commission into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which unearthed governance lapses and led to disciplinary proceedings and regulatory changes

The High-Level Panel on the State Security Agency (SSA), which resulted in the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Act, improving intelligence oversight and structural reforms

The Expert Panel into the July 2021 civil unrest, which led to measures enhancing intelligence coordination, public order policing, and the functioning of the National Security Council

“These commissions resulted in disciplinary actions and the cancellation of unlawful contracts. They are essential to rebuilding trust, improving accountability, and ensuring institutional resilience,” the President asserted.

Following Through on State Capture Recommendations

The President also updated Parliament on the government's continued implementation of the Zondo Commission’s recommendations into State Capture. Since the final report was delivered in 2022, South Africa has made notable headway in turning findings into legislative and prosecutorial action.

Key developments include:

Enactment of eight new laws targeting corruption, procurement reform, intelligence service overhaul, and improved corporate governance

Recovery of more than R11 billion in stolen public funds, with an additional R10.6 billion frozen

Dozens of high-profile corruption cases now enrolled in court

Institutional restructuring in several government departments and state-owned enterprises

“These commissions and panels show a government that takes responsibility, that is committed to transparency and accountability, that does not fear independent scrutiny,” Ramaphosa said.

Ensuring Public Confidence Through Due Process

The President emphasized that commissions of inquiry are not political tools but constitutional mechanisms meant to uncover the truth, promote transparency, and guide evidence-based policy reform. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting whistleblowers, and respecting institutional mandates.

“Each of these commissions and panels unearthed information and made findings that were critical to understanding the events that took place. They were essential in ensuring accountability and providing recommendations on strengthening our institutions and processes,” he said.

A Presidency Focused on Governance Integrity

President Ramaphosa used the budget vote to reaffirm the Presidency’s role in spearheading efforts to clean up governance, professionalize the public service, and strengthen democratic institutions. Far from being symbolic exercises, commissions of inquiry—he argued—are instrumental in rebuilding a state that works in the public interest, rather than being captured by narrow or criminal agendas.

As South Africa navigates ongoing institutional challenges and public trust deficits, Ramaphosa has made it clear that accountability, transparency, and reform remain central to his administration’s mission.