Chhattisgarh Suicides: Crisis Among Security Personnel

In Chhattisgarh, 177 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have committed suicide over six-and-a-half years due to personal, family, and health issues. State authorities are implementing measures like counselling and motivational sessions to address the problem. Incidents of murder, including fratricide, by security personnel are also reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The troubling trend of suicides among security personnel in Chhattisgarh has come to light, with 177 individuals taking their own lives in the last six-and-a-half years. Nearly 40 of these belonged to paramilitary forces deployed for anti-Naxal operations. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma shared these statistics in the state assembly.

Personal, familial, and health issues have been identified as key factors behind these suicides, according to ongoing police investigations. Besides suicides, the state has also recorded 18 incidents of murder involving security personnel, including cases of fratricide.

In response, the Chhattisgarh government is actively working to address the crisis through various welfare activities. These include counselling sessions with psychiatrists, motivational programs, and cultural events. Additionally, financial support and grievance redressal systems are being enhanced to aid the well-being of security forces.

