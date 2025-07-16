Left Menu

Fraudulent Land Sale Uncovered in Uttarakhand: Father-Son Duo Arrested

A father and son from Uttarakhand were arrested for allegedly selling mortgaged land worth over Rs 1.25 crore with forged documents. The arrests followed a complaint from Varnit Agarwal, who discovered the land had an existing mortgage after purchasing it. Evidence gathered led to their court appearance and imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:24 IST
Fraudulent Land Sale Uncovered in Uttarakhand: Father-Son Duo Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A father and son duo from Uttarakhand have been detained on charges of selling mortgaged land using fraudulent documents. The case came into light after Varnit Agarwal reported the alleged deception involving a land deal valued at over Rs 1.25 crore.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, announced that the arrests of Amrish Kumar Oberoi and his son Pranav were made following an investigation prompted by Agarwal's complaint. The land, located in Kuanwala, was misrepresented as free of any encumbrances at the time of the sale.

Agarwal later discovered the land had been mortgaged to Union Bank of India. The police collected substantial evidence against the duo, who are accused of conducting a well-orchestrated conspiracy. The accused have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025