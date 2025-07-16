Fraudulent Land Sale Uncovered in Uttarakhand: Father-Son Duo Arrested
A father and son from Uttarakhand were arrested for allegedly selling mortgaged land worth over Rs 1.25 crore with forged documents. The arrests followed a complaint from Varnit Agarwal, who discovered the land had an existing mortgage after purchasing it. Evidence gathered led to their court appearance and imprisonment.
A father and son duo from Uttarakhand have been detained on charges of selling mortgaged land using fraudulent documents. The case came into light after Varnit Agarwal reported the alleged deception involving a land deal valued at over Rs 1.25 crore.
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, announced that the arrests of Amrish Kumar Oberoi and his son Pranav were made following an investigation prompted by Agarwal's complaint. The land, located in Kuanwala, was misrepresented as free of any encumbrances at the time of the sale.
Agarwal later discovered the land had been mortgaged to Union Bank of India. The police collected substantial evidence against the duo, who are accused of conducting a well-orchestrated conspiracy. The accused have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody.
