Israel Escalates Tensions in Syria with Major Airstrikes
Israel launched intense airstrikes in Damascus, targeting the defence ministry and areas near the presidential palace, intensifying its stance against Syria's current Islamist-led administration. This escalation aimed to protect the Druze minority amid ongoing clashes between Druze fighters and government forces in southern Syria, particularly in Sweida.
On Wednesday, Israel escalated its military campaign in Syria with powerful airstrikes in Damascus, targeting parts of the defence ministry and close to the presidential palace. The attacks are part of Israel's promise to shield the Druze community in southern Syria from governmental forces, demanding their withdrawal.
The Israeli military's aggression marks a significant escalation against interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration, perceived by Israel as having jihadist tendencies. The U.S. has also called for Syrian de-escalation. In response, Syria petitioned the United Nations Security Council, demanding it address what it terms Israeli aggression.
Ongoing violence has resulted in numerous fatalities in Sweida, a city at the heart of the conflict between Druze fighters and government forces. Israel vows to continue operations in Sweida until complete withdrawal of hostile forces, as regional tensions amplify and some Israeli Druze citizens cross into Syria to assist local Druze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
