Tragedy Strikes: Children Drown While Plucking Flowers in Krishna District
Two children, identified as Chaitanya and Satish, drowned while attempting to pluck lotus flowers from a pond in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The incident occurred during the evening in Gannavaram mandal, leading to a police investigation as their bodies were recovered.
In a tragic incident, two children drowned in a pond in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, according to local police reports on Wednesday.
The victims, identified as 12-year-old Chaitanya and 15-year-old Satish, met the unfortunate fate while trying to pluck lotus flowers in Gannavaram mandal.
The police noted that the children fell into the deep water, resulting in their untimely deaths. A case has been registered and the investigation continues.
