Trump’s Immigration Policy Faces Sharp Decline in Approval
President Donald Trump's approval rating on immigration has dropped to 41%, marking an all-time low. Amidst nationwide raids to arrest illegal migrants, public sentiment is increasingly adverse, with many Americans criticizing heavy-handed tactics. A recent survey highlights polarized opinions, particularly regarding workplace raids and officials wearing masks.
President Donald Trump's approval rating concerning immigration has plummeted to a new low of 41%, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The decline signals growing discontent among Americans over aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.
The poll, conducted over two days with a sample of 1,027 U.S. adults, revealed a consistent 41% approval rating for Trump's overall presidency, aligning with a previous June poll. The downturn is attributed to Trump's intensified deportation campaigns, including raids on agricultural work sites.
The controversial raids, marked by masked officials, have faced growing opposition. Only 28% of respondents believe workplace immigration arrests benefit the country. This sentiment is split across party lines, with notable disagreement among Republicans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- immigration
- approval rating
- deportation
- raids
- Republicans
- Democrats
- policy
- survey
- poll
ALSO READ
Delhi: ED raids in cyber fraud case involving Chinese national
Trump tax-cut plan returns to US House, Republicans divided on bill
UPDATE 2-Republicans tee up House vote on Trump bill, outcome uncertain
UPDATE 1-Trump tax-cut plan returns to US House, Republicans divided on bill
Republicans Advance Trump's Tax-Cut and Spending Bill Amidst Party Divisions