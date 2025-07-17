Trump’s Immigration Policy Faces Sharp Decline in Approval

President Donald Trump's approval rating concerning immigration has plummeted to a new low of 41%, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The decline signals growing discontent among Americans over aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

The poll, conducted over two days with a sample of 1,027 U.S. adults, revealed a consistent 41% approval rating for Trump's overall presidency, aligning with a previous June poll. The downturn is attributed to Trump's intensified deportation campaigns, including raids on agricultural work sites.

The controversial raids, marked by masked officials, have faced growing opposition. Only 28% of respondents believe workplace immigration arrests benefit the country. This sentiment is split across party lines, with notable disagreement among Republicans.

