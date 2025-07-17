Left Menu

Trump’s Immigration Policy Faces Sharp Decline in Approval

President Donald Trump's approval rating on immigration has dropped to 41%, marking an all-time low. Amidst nationwide raids to arrest illegal migrants, public sentiment is increasingly adverse, with many Americans criticizing heavy-handed tactics. A recent survey highlights polarized opinions, particularly regarding workplace raids and officials wearing masks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 03:11 IST
Trump’s Immigration Policy Faces Sharp Decline in Approval

President Donald Trump's approval rating concerning immigration has plummeted to a new low of 41%, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The decline signals growing discontent among Americans over aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

The poll, conducted over two days with a sample of 1,027 U.S. adults, revealed a consistent 41% approval rating for Trump's overall presidency, aligning with a previous June poll. The downturn is attributed to Trump's intensified deportation campaigns, including raids on agricultural work sites.

The controversial raids, marked by masked officials, have faced growing opposition. Only 28% of respondents believe workplace immigration arrests benefit the country. This sentiment is split across party lines, with notable disagreement among Republicans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025