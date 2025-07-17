High-Profile Prosecutor Dismissal Raises Eyebrows

Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI chief James Comey, has been let go from her position at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York. The decision was confirmed by two individuals acquainted with the case, who spoke to The Associated Press.

The dismissal came without detailed justification, a source informed the AP under anonymity due to the sensitive nature of personnel issues. Notably, Comey's termination follows her significant role in prosecuting high-profile cases against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Simultaneously, the Justice Department may be looking into affairs involving James Comey, formerly dismissed by President Trump in 2017, although the specifics of any investigation remain ambiguous.

(With inputs from agencies.)