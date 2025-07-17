Congress Demands Withdrawal of NMMS Model in MGNREGA Amidst Operational Challenges

The Congress party has criticized the Modi administration, urging the withdrawal of the controversial National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) deployed for digital verification in MGNREGA. The app, according to Congress, is fraught with operational challenges, excluding legitimate workers and failing to prevent fraudulent entries.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, emphasized that while the Ministry of Rural Development acknowledged the issues, its proposed solutions are deemed ineffective. He argued that these fixes squander the valuable time of NREGA functionaries and complicate their duties.

Citing stagnant wages, the Congress is advocating for several reforms, including an increase in MGNREGA wages and ensuring timely payments. The party calls for the abolishment of mandatory Aadhar-based payment systems and reaffirms commitment to MGNREGA's task-based payment structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)