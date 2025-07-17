Overnight Attack: Aerial Skirmish over Russian Cities
Russian air defense intercepted 122 Ukrainian drones, with attacks reaching Moscow and other regions. Significant activity was noted in areas bordering Ukraine. The attack injured one person, with minor damage reported in Smolensk. A separate drone attack in Belgorod resulted in three deaths and 17 injuries.
Overnight, Russian air defense units intercepted 122 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and various Russian regions, authorities reported on Thursday. The operation resulted in one reported injury.
The Russian defense ministry revealed that more than half of the drones were neutralized over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions bordering Ukraine, while three were intercepted above Moscow. Minor damage occurred in Smolensk, as reported by regional Governor Vasily Anokhin.
A separate drone attack claimed three lives and injured 17 in Belgorod, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Both Russia and Ukraine have consistently accused each other of targeting civilians during the prolonged conflict, now entering its fourth year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Ranking Russian Navy Officer Killed in Kursk Region
High-Profile Loss in Kursk: Russian Navy's Major General Falls in Combat
Tragic Drone Strike in Kursk: A Young Life Lost
Tragedy in Kursk: Deadly Drone Attack Sparks Tensions
Deadly Drone Attack Strikes Kursk Beach: Rising Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine