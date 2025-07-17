Overnight Attack: Aerial Skirmish over Russian Cities

Overnight, Russian air defense units intercepted 122 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and various Russian regions, authorities reported on Thursday. The operation resulted in one reported injury.

The Russian defense ministry revealed that more than half of the drones were neutralized over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions bordering Ukraine, while three were intercepted above Moscow. Minor damage occurred in Smolensk, as reported by regional Governor Vasily Anokhin.

A separate drone attack claimed three lives and injured 17 in Belgorod, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Both Russia and Ukraine have consistently accused each other of targeting civilians during the prolonged conflict, now entering its fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)