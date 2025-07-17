Left Menu

Overnight Attack: Aerial Skirmish over Russian Cities

Russian air defense intercepted 122 Ukrainian drones, with attacks reaching Moscow and other regions. Significant activity was noted in areas bordering Ukraine. The attack injured one person, with minor damage reported in Smolensk. A separate drone attack in Belgorod resulted in three deaths and 17 injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:23 IST
Overnight Attack: Aerial Skirmish over Russian Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Russian air defense units intercepted 122 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and various Russian regions, authorities reported on Thursday. The operation resulted in one reported injury.

The Russian defense ministry revealed that more than half of the drones were neutralized over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions bordering Ukraine, while three were intercepted above Moscow. Minor damage occurred in Smolensk, as reported by regional Governor Vasily Anokhin.

A separate drone attack claimed three lives and injured 17 in Belgorod, according to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Both Russia and Ukraine have consistently accused each other of targeting civilians during the prolonged conflict, now entering its fourth year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025