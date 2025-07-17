CBI's Extradition Success: A New Era of Global Coordination

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has achieved a significant milestone by repatriating 134 fugitives over the past five years, almost doubling the figures from the previous decade. Strengthened diplomatic efforts, technological progress, and close coordination with Interpol have been key elements of this impressive achievement.

Among those repatriated, a notable success story is Nehal Modi, who was arrested in the United States thanks to timely coordination by the CBI. The agency has also been successful in tackling cybercriminals posing threats to countries like the US, Germany, and Japan, with substantial seizures of illicit cryptocurrency funds.

India's strategic engagements, especially with the Gulf region, have further bolstered CBI's extradition efforts. However, certain jurisdictions still pose challenges due to legal constraints. India has taken steps to enhance international cooperation by formalizing extradition treaties with multiple countries, reflecting its commitment to global crime-fighting initiatives.