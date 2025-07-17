Supreme Court Denounces Bail Pleas in Patna Land Fraud Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two individuals implicated in a land fraud case in Patna, Bihar. The accused allegedly forced a person at gunpoint to sign a fraudulent sale deed for approximately 60 khata of land.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan dismissed the pleas, emphasizing the severity of the accusations and labeling the clients as 'goons.' Justice Pardiwala, in a stern reminder to the defense counsel, cautioned against disrupting the court's morning sessions.

The alleged incident occurred on October 30, 2023, with an FIR registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station on November 26, 2023. The plea challenged a Patna High Court order denying pre-arrest bail to the accused from Kanhauli village in Patna district.

