Left Menu

Supreme Court Denounces Bail Pleas in Patna Land Fraud Case

The Supreme Court dismissed anticipatory bail pleas for two men accused of coercing a person at gunpoint to execute a fraudulent land sale deed in Patna, Bihar. The accused took the victim to the registry office on October 30, 2023, leading to an FIR being filed in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:45 IST
Supreme Court Denounces Bail Pleas in Patna Land Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two individuals implicated in a land fraud case in Patna, Bihar. The accused allegedly forced a person at gunpoint to sign a fraudulent sale deed for approximately 60 khata of land.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan dismissed the pleas, emphasizing the severity of the accusations and labeling the clients as 'goons.' Justice Pardiwala, in a stern reminder to the defense counsel, cautioned against disrupting the court's morning sessions.

The alleged incident occurred on October 30, 2023, with an FIR registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station on November 26, 2023. The plea challenged a Patna High Court order denying pre-arrest bail to the accused from Kanhauli village in Patna district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025