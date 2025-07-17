Controversy Deepens as Patna Mayor's Son Evades Arrest
A manhunt is in progress for Shishir Kumar, son of Patna's mayor Sita Sahu, following allegations of abuse and threats made against municipal councillors. Multiple charges have been filed against Shishir, who claims political motives behind the actions. Police continue their efforts for his arrest.
The Patna police have intensified their search for Shishir Kumar, the son of the city's mayor, Sita Sahu, following several accusations of misconduct. Kumar is alleged to have threatened and abused councillors during a municipal corporation meeting.
Authorities have reported that Kumar went into hiding after a case was filed against him at the Gandhi Maidan Police Station on accusations leveled by councillor Jeet Kumar. Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed that efforts are ongoing to bring the accused into custody.
In addition to this incident, Kumar is under scrutiny for previous charges related to the Arms Act and intimidation. Despite his denials and claims of being politically targeted due to his affiliation with the BJP, police assure impartial actions against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
