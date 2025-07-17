Left Menu

Controversy Deepens as Patna Mayor's Son Evades Arrest

A manhunt is in progress for Shishir Kumar, son of Patna's mayor Sita Sahu, following allegations of abuse and threats made against municipal councillors. Multiple charges have been filed against Shishir, who claims political motives behind the actions. Police continue their efforts for his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:16 IST
Controversy Deepens as Patna Mayor's Son Evades Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna police have intensified their search for Shishir Kumar, the son of the city's mayor, Sita Sahu, following several accusations of misconduct. Kumar is alleged to have threatened and abused councillors during a municipal corporation meeting.

Authorities have reported that Kumar went into hiding after a case was filed against him at the Gandhi Maidan Police Station on accusations leveled by councillor Jeet Kumar. Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed that efforts are ongoing to bring the accused into custody.

In addition to this incident, Kumar is under scrutiny for previous charges related to the Arms Act and intimidation. Despite his denials and claims of being politically targeted due to his affiliation with the BJP, police assure impartial actions against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025