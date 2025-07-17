Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has declared that the West is effectively waging a comprehensive conflict against Russia, prompting calls for proportionate responses, including preventative military strikes if necessary, according to a report by state-run TASS news agency.

Medvedev, who serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's influential Security Council, criticized Western warnings of a potential Russian attack on Europe, branding such claims as 'complete rubbish.'

Reassuring global audiences, he reiterated the Russian President's stance that Russia harbors no intentions of military aggression toward Europe or conflicts with NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)