Former Russian President Warns of Escalation with the West
Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, declared the West was waging an extensive war against Russia. He suggested Russia should respond fully, including preventative strikes if needed, dismissing Western fears of an attack on Europe as baseless. He reiterated that Russia has no plans to engage NATO militarily.
- Country:
- Russia
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has declared that the West is effectively waging a comprehensive conflict against Russia, prompting calls for proportionate responses, including preventative military strikes if necessary, according to a report by state-run TASS news agency.
Medvedev, who serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's influential Security Council, criticized Western warnings of a potential Russian attack on Europe, branding such claims as 'complete rubbish.'
Reassuring global audiences, he reiterated the Russian President's stance that Russia harbors no intentions of military aggression toward Europe or conflicts with NATO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Medvedev
- Russia
- West
- war
- TASS
- preventative strikes
- Security Council
- NATO
- Europe
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Haitian capital ‘paralysed and isolated’ by gang violence, Security Council hears
Russia's foreign intelligence chief held talks with Cuban president in Havana, TASS reports
Yemen deserves hope and dignity, Security Council hears
Global South's Misrepresentation: Modi Calls for UN Security Council Reforms
Security Council renews UN’s Haiti mission amid spiralling crises