Former Russian President Warns of Escalation with the West

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, declared the West was waging an extensive war against Russia. He suggested Russia should respond fully, including preventative strikes if needed, dismissing Western fears of an attack on Europe as baseless. He reiterated that Russia has no plans to engage NATO militarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:20 IST
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has declared that the West is effectively waging a comprehensive conflict against Russia, prompting calls for proportionate responses, including preventative military strikes if necessary, according to a report by state-run TASS news agency.

Medvedev, who serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's influential Security Council, criticized Western warnings of a potential Russian attack on Europe, branding such claims as 'complete rubbish.'

Reassuring global audiences, he reiterated the Russian President's stance that Russia harbors no intentions of military aggression toward Europe or conflicts with NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

