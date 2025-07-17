In the latest chapter of ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Holy Family Church in the northern part of the region sustained damage from a strike on Thursday morning. Several individuals, including the parish priest, were injured, according to officials from the Catholic Church.

Fr Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest, was known for his close relationship with the late Pope Francis, frequently speaking with him during times of crisis in the region. Although the Israeli military has not yet commented on this specific incident, eyewitnesses point to an Israeli tank shelling as the cause of the church's damage.

The humanitarian impact of the conflict is staggering, with Gaza's Health Ministry reporting over 58,000 Palestinian deaths, a majority of whom are women and children. These figures underscore the ongoing and severe human toll of the war, as international organizations look to this source for the most accurate casualty count.