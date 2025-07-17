Strikes on Gaza's Holy Family Church Spotlight Ongoing Conflict
A recent strike on the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza injured several individuals, including the parish priest. Officials report that the damage was caused by an Israeli tank shelling amid ongoing conflict. The situation highlights the continued violence, as Israel's offensive has resulted in a high Palestinian death toll.
In the latest chapter of ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Holy Family Church in the northern part of the region sustained damage from a strike on Thursday morning. Several individuals, including the parish priest, were injured, according to officials from the Catholic Church.
Fr Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest, was known for his close relationship with the late Pope Francis, frequently speaking with him during times of crisis in the region. Although the Israeli military has not yet commented on this specific incident, eyewitnesses point to an Israeli tank shelling as the cause of the church's damage.
The humanitarian impact of the conflict is staggering, with Gaza's Health Ministry reporting over 58,000 Palestinian deaths, a majority of whom are women and children. These figures underscore the ongoing and severe human toll of the war, as international organizations look to this source for the most accurate casualty count.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Church
- Conflict
- Israel
- Palestinians
- Fr Gabriel Romanelli
- Pope Francis
- War
- Casualties
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Leaked Documents Stir Debate Over Pope Francis' Latin Mass Restrictions
Netanyahu Vows Security Amid Peace Talks: A Delicate Balance with Palestinians
UPDATE 2-UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites
Escalation in Gaza: Over 100 Palestinians Dead in Recent Airstrikes
Crisis at Gaza Aid Distribution Site: 20 Palestinians Killed