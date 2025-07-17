Rebel Return: Maoist Couple's Surrender Signals Shift in Telangana

A senior Maoist couple with a substantial cash reward on their heads has surrendered to Telangana Police, marking a significant development in the state's ongoing efforts against the Maoist movement. Mala Sanjeev and his wife Deena have been underground for nearly 45 years.

The couple's return is seen as a major success for the Telangana Police's holistic strategy. Details from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate highlight the couple's reasons for surrendering, including the welfare measures extended by the government to former Maoists entering the mainstream.

Their involvement with CPI (Maoist) and its various wings, including cultural promotions to propagate ideology, has now ended as they seek to lead a peaceful life. The Commissioner has urged other Maoists to rejoin mainstream society, promising government assistance for a dignified life.

(With inputs from agencies.)