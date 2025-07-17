Controversy Hits Rock-en-Seine Festival Over Irish Rap Band Kneecap

The Saint-Cloud municipal authority has revoked its €40,000 subsidy for the Rock-en-Seine music festival due to the inclusion of Irish rap band Kneecap, renowned for its pro-Palestine messages, in the festival lineup. Set to perform on the event's closing day, Kneecap has sparked controversy, leading to the funding withdrawal despite Saint-Cloud's respect for programming freedom.

The city hall clarified its decision was made after the final lineup was revealed, specifically on July 3. The authority emphasized that it neither influences nor supports activities promoting political messages or violence.

Band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, faced terrorism charges for alleged connections to Hezbollah, which the band refutes. Despite attempts, Rock-en-Seine representatives were unavailable for comments.