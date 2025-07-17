Pakistani Forces Dismantle Militant Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized a TTP militant in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The raid also led to the capture of an Afghan terrorist and a large cache of weapons. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb terror activities following the end of a ceasefire in 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistani security forces on Thursday executed a high-stakes operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, annihilating a militant linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Conducted in the Mehrdai region of Tehsil Dargai, Malakand district, the intelligence-driven operation also led to the capture of an injured Afghan terrorist, Syed Habib. Authorities reported recovering substantial arms, explosives, and TTP banners.
With an uptick in terrorism post TTP's ceasefire termination in November 2022, stringent clearance and surveillance measures are being enforced to detect lingering threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'It will only get worse': Trump warns Hamas on Gaza ceasefire deal
Hurdles remain, say mediators, as Trump claims Israel agreed to 60-day Gaza ceasefire
Pakistan reports new polio case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, overall tally in 2025 rises to 14
Hamas says it's ready for ceasefire but wants complete end to war in Gaza
4 govt officials killed in blast in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa