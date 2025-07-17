Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Dismantle Militant Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces successfully neutralized a TTP militant in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The raid also led to the capture of an Afghan terrorist and a large cache of weapons. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb terror activities following the end of a ceasefire in 2022.

  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces on Thursday executed a high-stakes operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, annihilating a militant linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Conducted in the Mehrdai region of Tehsil Dargai, Malakand district, the intelligence-driven operation also led to the capture of an injured Afghan terrorist, Syed Habib. Authorities reported recovering substantial arms, explosives, and TTP banners.

With an uptick in terrorism post TTP's ceasefire termination in November 2022, stringent clearance and surveillance measures are being enforced to detect lingering threats.

