Aadhaar Under Scrutiny: Concerns Over Access and Eligibility

Concerns were voiced by BJP members on Thursday regarding the issuance of Aadhaar to ineligible individuals, including alleged infiltrators. These individuals reportedly use the document to access official credentials like Voter ID and avail themselves of government benefits intended exclusively for Indian citizens, sources revealed.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Congress MP K C Venugopal, reviewed the functioning of the Unique Identification Authority of India. The committee urged simplifying procedures to correct erroneous Aadhaar details to ensure rightful access to government services, members said.

A meeting, attended by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and UIDAI officials, highlighted challenges Aadhaar cardholders face, including mismatched biometric details. Officials assured rule-tightening and collaboration with states to address concerns.

