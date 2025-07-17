Left Menu

Aadhaar Under Scrutiny: Concerns Over Access and Eligibility

BJP members raised concerns over ineligible individuals obtaining Aadhaar, allowing them access to other official documents and government benefits meant for citizens. The Public Accounts Committee discussed the issue, seeking simpler processes for correcting Aadhaar details and tightening application rules to verify beneficiary eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns were voiced by BJP members on Thursday regarding the issuance of Aadhaar to ineligible individuals, including alleged infiltrators. These individuals reportedly use the document to access official credentials like Voter ID and avail themselves of government benefits intended exclusively for Indian citizens, sources revealed.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Congress MP K C Venugopal, reviewed the functioning of the Unique Identification Authority of India. The committee urged simplifying procedures to correct erroneous Aadhaar details to ensure rightful access to government services, members said.

A meeting, attended by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and UIDAI officials, highlighted challenges Aadhaar cardholders face, including mismatched biometric details. Officials assured rule-tightening and collaboration with states to address concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

