Missile Strikes in Damascus: A Rising Tension

Israel launched missiles targeting Syria's defense ministry, affecting areas near Damascus. Despite the attack, the diplomatic convoy nearby was unharmed. This assault, which Israel claims is to protect the Druze minority, resulted in fatalities among Syrian security forces. The Syrian government disagrees with Israel's justification.

Updated: 17-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:35 IST
In a recent escalation, Israel launched missiles targeting Syria's defense ministry in Damascus on Wednesday, following strikes near the presidential palace. These events have drawn significant attention due to the presence of a Western diplomatic convoy near the site.

The convoy, which was traveling in armored vehicles, reported no injuries and continued on its route. The nationalities and numbers of those involved remain undisclosed, raising questions about the potential diplomatic implications of this incident.

The Israeli strikes, which hit government security forces and resulted in the deaths of five personnel, have been officially described by Israel as an effort to shield Syria's Druze minority. However, President Bashar al-Assad denounced these claims, suggesting they aim to destabilize his government's reconciliation initiatives.

