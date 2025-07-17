Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Paperless Governance at National Conference

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the state's shift towards paperless governance at a national conference. Key initiatives include the OSWAS system and digital citizen services. The event, attended by 400 delegates, emphasized transparent governance and regional collaboration, echoing the vision of transforming bureaucracy into responsiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:19 IST
Odisha Unveils Paperless Governance at National Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Thursday that the state is moving towards a paperless governance model. Speaking at a two-day national conference on 'Good Governance Practices' in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Majhi highlighted transformative initiatives in state administration.

The Chief Minister emphasized the implementation of the Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS), a digital platform that has streamlined internal government processes and made governance more transparent. Majhi noted, "Our annual budget presentation is now entirely paperless, and basic citizen services are accessible online, enhancing efficiency and accessibility."

Union Minister Singh lauded Odisha's efforts and stressed the significance of regional collaboration in governance reforms. Over 400 delegates attended the conference, organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Odisha government, aiming to share best practices for responsive and transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025