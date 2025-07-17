Odisha Unveils Paperless Governance at National Conference

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Thursday that the state is moving towards a paperless governance model. Speaking at a two-day national conference on 'Good Governance Practices' in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Majhi highlighted transformative initiatives in state administration.

The Chief Minister emphasized the implementation of the Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS), a digital platform that has streamlined internal government processes and made governance more transparent. Majhi noted, "Our annual budget presentation is now entirely paperless, and basic citizen services are accessible online, enhancing efficiency and accessibility."

Union Minister Singh lauded Odisha's efforts and stressed the significance of regional collaboration in governance reforms. Over 400 delegates attended the conference, organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Odisha government, aiming to share best practices for responsive and transparent governance.

