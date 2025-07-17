Left Menu

Jharkhand's Panchayati Raj Department Embraces AI for Enhanced Governance

Jharkhand's Panchayati Raj Department plans to implement AI platforms to improve its review mechanisms and performance. Discussions are ongoing with stakeholders. Meanwhile, a workshop was held to address data entry challenges for the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), a tool to measure Gram Panchayats' progress in sustainable development goals.

In a bid to bolster its governance and performance metrics, Jharkhand's Panchayati Raj Department is exploring the use of artificial intelligence-based platforms. The decision, announced by an official Thursday, aims to streamline the department's review mechanisms for efficient functioning.

Stakeholders are currently engaged in discussions about implementing these AI platforms. According to Director Rajeshwari B, the integration of AI will enhance data comprehension and analytics, thus contributing to smoother operations.

The department spearheaded a day-long workshop to sensitize stakeholders about the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), a crucial tool launched by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to assess Gram Panchayats' progress in various thematic areas aligned with sustainable development goals.

