Jharkhand's Panchayati Raj Department Embraces AI for Enhanced Governance

In a bid to bolster its governance and performance metrics, Jharkhand's Panchayati Raj Department is exploring the use of artificial intelligence-based platforms. The decision, announced by an official Thursday, aims to streamline the department's review mechanisms for efficient functioning.

Stakeholders are currently engaged in discussions about implementing these AI platforms. According to Director Rajeshwari B, the integration of AI will enhance data comprehension and analytics, thus contributing to smoother operations.

The department spearheaded a day-long workshop to sensitize stakeholders about the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), a crucial tool launched by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to assess Gram Panchayats' progress in various thematic areas aligned with sustainable development goals.

