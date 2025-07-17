Transforming Bastar: A Vision for 'Achha Gaon'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated emphatically that the transformation of Naxal-affected Bastar is unstoppable as villages in the region are set to become 'achha gaon'. This forms part of the 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative, providing various developmental benefits to enhance local infrastructure.

Interacting with youth from Bastar's Bijapur district at the Legislative Assembly, Sai highlighted progress like new roads and operational anganwadi centers. His resolve is to build self-belief within the region's youth, marking a significant shift in Bastar's narrative.

The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Protsahan Yojana facilitated the visit, which saw students enjoying insights from government leaders. With Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances, the complete eradication of Naxalism by 2026 remains a key government goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)