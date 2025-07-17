Left Menu

Transforming Bastar: A Vision for 'Achha Gaon'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, aimed at transforming Naxal-affected Bastar into 'achha gaon'. During a youth interaction, improvements in roads, electricity, and education were noted. The scheme is part of efforts to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:07 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated emphatically that the transformation of Naxal-affected Bastar is unstoppable as villages in the region are set to become 'achha gaon'. This forms part of the 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative, providing various developmental benefits to enhance local infrastructure.

Interacting with youth from Bastar's Bijapur district at the Legislative Assembly, Sai highlighted progress like new roads and operational anganwadi centers. His resolve is to build self-belief within the region's youth, marking a significant shift in Bastar's narrative.

The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Protsahan Yojana facilitated the visit, which saw students enjoying insights from government leaders. With Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances, the complete eradication of Naxalism by 2026 remains a key government goal.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

