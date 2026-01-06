Left Menu

Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha critiqued the development progress of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), managed by the BJP ally Tipra Motha Party, despite substantial state funding. Saha emphasized the BJP's commitment to regional development under central leadership, highlighting financial aids and future plans for infrastructure and livelihood enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:27 IST
Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has voiced serious concerns over the development pace in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), governed by BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), despite substantial financial allocations from the state.

Speaking shortly after urging electoral support for the BJP in the upcoming TTAADC elections, the Chief Minister highlighted that a significant portion of the Rs 27,000 crore state budget for 2024-25 has been designated for tribal council governance.

Saha also mentioned a Rs 1,400 crore World Bank loan aimed at improving indigenous people's infrastructure and livelihood, while criticizing TMP's protest tactics and its unmet demand for the Roman script for Kokborok language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

 India
2
Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Ukraine
3
Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

 India
4
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026