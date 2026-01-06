Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has voiced serious concerns over the development pace in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), governed by BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), despite substantial financial allocations from the state.

Speaking shortly after urging electoral support for the BJP in the upcoming TTAADC elections, the Chief Minister highlighted that a significant portion of the Rs 27,000 crore state budget for 2024-25 has been designated for tribal council governance.

Saha also mentioned a Rs 1,400 crore World Bank loan aimed at improving indigenous people's infrastructure and livelihood, while criticizing TMP's protest tactics and its unmet demand for the Roman script for Kokborok language.

(With inputs from agencies.)