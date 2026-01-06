Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha critiqued the development progress of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), managed by the BJP ally Tipra Motha Party, despite substantial state funding. Saha emphasized the BJP's commitment to regional development under central leadership, highlighting financial aids and future plans for infrastructure and livelihood enhancement.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has voiced serious concerns over the development pace in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), governed by BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), despite substantial financial allocations from the state.
Speaking shortly after urging electoral support for the BJP in the upcoming TTAADC elections, the Chief Minister highlighted that a significant portion of the Rs 27,000 crore state budget for 2024-25 has been designated for tribal council governance.
Saha also mentioned a Rs 1,400 crore World Bank loan aimed at improving indigenous people's infrastructure and livelihood, while criticizing TMP's protest tactics and its unmet demand for the Roman script for Kokborok language.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Manik Saha
- TTAADC
- development
- funding
- Tipra Motha Party
- BJP
- state budget
- World Bank
- Kokborok
ALSO READ
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance
BJP Criticizes Siddaramaiah's Tenure on Eve of Longest-Serving CM Record
BJP Hails Madras HC Ruling on Thirupparankundram Hill Lamp Lighting
Rajasthan BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'VB-G RAM G Act' Opposition
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP over Contaminated Water Crisis