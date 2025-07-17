Bihar's Voter Registry Overhaul: Millions of Electors Found Missing or Duplicated
The Election Commission of Bihar has detected over 5.76 lakh electors enrolled at multiple places and 12.55 lakh possibly deceased. As part of the Special Intensive Revision, it was found that over 35.69 lakh were untraceable at their addresses. These figures might change as data is confirmed.
The Election Commission (EC) reports significant issues in Bihar's voter registry, with over 5.76 lakh electors registered multiple times and 12.55 lakh considered probably deceased.
As part of a thorough Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, officials discovered over 35.69 lakh electors missing from their registered addresses.
Efforts are underway to verify and update the electoral rolls, with the final draft expected on August 1. Meanwhile, engagement strategies via newspaper adverts and direct contact aim to inform temporarily migrated voters about the ongoing enumeration process.
