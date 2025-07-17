Bihar's Voter Registry Overhaul: Millions of Electors Found Missing or Duplicated

The Election Commission (EC) reports significant issues in Bihar's voter registry, with over 5.76 lakh electors registered multiple times and 12.55 lakh considered probably deceased.

As part of a thorough Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, officials discovered over 35.69 lakh electors missing from their registered addresses.

Efforts are underway to verify and update the electoral rolls, with the final draft expected on August 1. Meanwhile, engagement strategies via newspaper adverts and direct contact aim to inform temporarily migrated voters about the ongoing enumeration process.

(With inputs from agencies.)