Left Menu

Defamation Dilemma: Wipro Ordered to Pay Damages for Stigmatic Termination

The Delhi High Court has directed Wipro Limited to compensate a former employee Rs 2 lakh following his defamatory termination. The court expunged stigmatizing remarks, demanding a fresh termination letter to redress harm to the employee's reputation and professional standing. The employee initially sought higher damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:41 IST
Defamation Dilemma: Wipro Ordered to Pay Damages for Stigmatic Termination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ordered Wipro Limited to compensate a former employee Rs 2 lakh, citing defamatory language in the termination that damaged his professional reputation. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav expunged the stigmatic remarks and instructed the issuance of a new letter.

The court described the original termination document as containing accusations lacking evidence, such as 'malicious conduct,' adversely affecting the former employee's future prospects.

The award aims to address reputational damage, emotional distress, and lost credibility. The employee initially requested Rs 2 crore in damages, while Wipro argued for termination based on performance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025