Defamation Dilemma: Wipro Ordered to Pay Damages for Stigmatic Termination

The Delhi High Court has ordered Wipro Limited to compensate a former employee Rs 2 lakh, citing defamatory language in the termination that damaged his professional reputation. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav expunged the stigmatic remarks and instructed the issuance of a new letter.

The court described the original termination document as containing accusations lacking evidence, such as 'malicious conduct,' adversely affecting the former employee's future prospects.

The award aims to address reputational damage, emotional distress, and lost credibility. The employee initially requested Rs 2 crore in damages, while Wipro argued for termination based on performance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)