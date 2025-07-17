Left Menu

Syrian President Pledges Protection Amidst Rising Tensions with Israel

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa accuses Israel of destabilizing Syria and vows to protect the Druze minority. Government forces withdrew from Sweida amidst conflicts involving Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes. Rising violence includes Israeli airstrikes and field executions, escalating the Syrian conflict under Sharaa's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:00 IST
In a volatile situation, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has accused Israel of undermining the stability of Syria, while promising protection for the country's Druze minority. His statements came following a U.S.-brokered truce in Sweida, recently embroiled in conflicts between government forces and Druze fighters.

Troop movements and ongoing violence have complicated the situation. Overnight, Syrian government forces pulled back from the majority Druze city of Sweida, escaping fierce battles with Bedouin tribes. However, tensions mounted as Bedouin leaders claimed to launch a fresh offensive against the Druze.

The humanitarian crisis deepens with reports of civilian casualties and escalated aggression after Israeli airstrikes targeted military sites in Damascus and southern regions. Israel has justified its interventions as efforts to ensure the safety of the Druze community amidst violent disputes.

