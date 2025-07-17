Uttar Pradesh to Frame Guidelines for Police Conduct in Litigation Matters

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to establish guidelines aimed at restraining police officers from visiting properties under litigation without obtaining prior court permission.

The news follows a public interest litigation (PIL) that accuses local police of misconduct in a Gram Sabha land dispute in Jaunpur village, where a 90-year-old petitioner claimed police intimidation. The court was informed of past police misconduct, including threats against the petitioner and a raid conducted on the petitioner's advocate's home.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier been informed by the Jaunpur Superintendent of Police, via an affidavit, about the suspension of two officers and the issuing of show-cause notices to others involved in the case. Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal noted that the government needs ten days to devise fair guidelines applicable throughout the state. Consequently, the court has adjourned the hearing to July 28.

