Odisha's Call to Action: Safeguarding Women in Workplaces

The Odisha government has issued a directive for all state departments to bolster women's safety in workplaces following a college student's tragic self-immolation, which highlighted alleged administrative inaction regarding sexual harassment complaints.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has urged full compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, to foster a secure, dignified environment, particularly for women, in state institutions.

Ahuja outlined actionable steps, including forming Internal Committees, conducting regular awareness sessions, and stringent compliance monitoring, to ensure proper implementation of the law and prevent further incidents.

