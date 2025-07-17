Odisha's Call to Action: Safeguarding Women in Workplaces
In response to a tragic incident, the Odisha government has ordered all departments to rigorously implement the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasized creating a safe environment, urging compliance and accountability across institutions to prevent harassment and support victims effectively.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has issued a directive for all state departments to bolster women's safety in workplaces following a college student's tragic self-immolation, which highlighted alleged administrative inaction regarding sexual harassment complaints.
Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has urged full compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, to foster a secure, dignified environment, particularly for women, in state institutions.
Ahuja outlined actionable steps, including forming Internal Committees, conducting regular awareness sessions, and stringent compliance monitoring, to ensure proper implementation of the law and prevent further incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
