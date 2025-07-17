Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Public Outreach: Addressing Jammu and Kashmir's Diverse Sectoral Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with local delegations and individuals to discuss sector-specific concerns. He acknowledged contributions and promised follow-up on issues. Key attendees included industry leaders, educators, and athletes, each highlighting challenges and achievements in their respective fields during the public outreach session.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spent Thursday listening to various community and sectoral concerns as part of his public outreach program. The session was held at his public outreach office 'Raabita' in Jammu, where he expressed gratitude for the efforts of delegations in enhancing their domains.

In attendance was Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director of Patel Engineering Limited, discussing challenges faced by the Parnai Hydro Electric Project, and Sanjay Aggarwal of FADA, who provided policy recommendations for the automotive sector. The session highlighted cross-sectoral dialogues focusing on developmental progress in the region.

Other notable figures included athlete Satwik Luthra, educator Dr. Harpreet Singh, and industry leader Rakesh Sharma. They contributed valuable insights into their fields, advocating for policy changes and support. The engagement concluded with Omar Abdullah expressing strong resolve for addressing these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

