Leash Law Leads to Gunfire in Doggy Dispute

A dispute over a dog's leash status escalated dramatically when a man was shot in a village. The dog owner, Arvind Bansal, reportedly felt insulted after Praveen Kumar complained about him walking his dog sans leash.

According to Loni Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddhartha Gautam, Bansal returned with a gun following the argument and shot Kumar, injuring his left calf muscle.

Kumar has been hospitalized for his injuries, and a case has been filed against the dog owner.