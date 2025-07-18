Left Menu

Leash Law Leads to Gunfire in Doggy Dispute

In a village dispute over a dog being walked without a leash, a man was shot in the leg. The incident occurred after the dog owner felt insulted by the objection. A police case has been filed, and the injured party has been hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute over a dog's leash status escalated dramatically when a man was shot in a village. The dog owner, Arvind Bansal, reportedly felt insulted after Praveen Kumar complained about him walking his dog sans leash.

According to Loni Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddhartha Gautam, Bansal returned with a gun following the argument and shot Kumar, injuring his left calf muscle.

Kumar has been hospitalized for his injuries, and a case has been filed against the dog owner.

