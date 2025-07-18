Wells Fargo Halts China Travel Amid Rising Exit Ban Concerns

Wells Fargo has put a freeze on all travel to China following the detention of one of its employees, Chenyue Mao, due to an exit ban. This development was relayed by an individual familiar with the situation, sparking wider apprehensions about the risks associated with international travel in the region.

Mao, who was stopped from leaving China recently, is at the center of increasing multinational anxiety over employee safety and the ease of doing business in China. The incident is exacerbating already tense U.S.-China relations, which are underlined by intensifying economic and geopolitical competition.

Experts express concerns that these exit bans, which are becoming more common, could further hinder business operations and travel to China. Companies are now contemplating additional safety measures for their staff amid a climate of heightened diplomatic tension between the two economic powerhouses.