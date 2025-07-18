Left Menu

Authors Unite: Anthropic Faces Class Action Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

A U.S. judge allowed three authors to represent U.S. writers in a class action lawsuit against AI firm Anthropic for allegedly using pirated books to train AI. The case highlights ongoing legal battles over AI's use of copyrighted material. Anthropic is contemplating challenging the judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking legal decision, a federal judge in California has permitted three authors to spearhead a class action lawsuit against the AI startup Anthropic. The case accuses the company of copyright infringement by pirating books from 'pirate libraries' to train its AI system.

Judge William Alsup's ruling allows the plaintiffs to represent American writers whose works were allegedly taken without consent. The lawsuit claims that Anthropic downloaded up to seven million books, potentially exposing the company to billions in damages if found liable.

This case is among several high-profile lawsuits by authors and other copyright holders against AI companies, emphasizing the contentious debate over the fair use of copyrighted material in AI training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

