Authors Unite: Anthropic Faces Class Action Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

In a groundbreaking legal decision, a federal judge in California has permitted three authors to spearhead a class action lawsuit against the AI startup Anthropic. The case accuses the company of copyright infringement by pirating books from 'pirate libraries' to train its AI system.

Judge William Alsup's ruling allows the plaintiffs to represent American writers whose works were allegedly taken without consent. The lawsuit claims that Anthropic downloaded up to seven million books, potentially exposing the company to billions in damages if found liable.

This case is among several high-profile lawsuits by authors and other copyright holders against AI companies, emphasizing the contentious debate over the fair use of copyrighted material in AI training.

