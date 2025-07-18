Left Menu

Brazil's Environmental Legislation Overhaul Sparks Controversy

A significant bill to revise Brazil's environmental regulations has been passed by the lower house, drawing criticism from the environmental minister. While proponents argue it simplifies regulations, environmentalists warn of potential mass deforestation and weakening of federal agencies' licensing powers. President Lula's decision is awaited.

The Brazilian lower house has passed a controversial bill aimed at overhauling the nation's environmental regulations, gaining both strong support and notable criticism. Known as the 'devastation bill' by its detractors, it now awaits the decision of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

With the legislation already approved by the Senate, President Lula must choose whether to sign it into law, veto it entirely, or reject certain provisions. The bill could significantly curtail federal environmental licensing powers, expedite project reviews, and even eliminate assessments for significant highway upgrades in the Amazon.

Environmental Minister Marina Silva expressed concern over the bill's potential to undermine longstanding environmental protections. Critics, backed by NGOs like Greenpeace and WWF Brazil, argue it risks increasing deforestation, water contamination, and pollution. The bill, passed with a commanding 267-116 vote, is described by some as a major regression in Brazil's environmental policy.

