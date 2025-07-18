Left Menu

Trump Calls for Transparency in Epstein Case Testimonies

U.S. President Donald Trump has requested Attorney General Pam Bondi to release relevant grand jury testimonies in the Jeffrey Epstein case, pending court consent. Bondi indicated the Justice Department's readiness to request the court to unseal these transcripts the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 06:46 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly called for full transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case. On Thursday, he announced his directive for Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all pertinent grand jury testimonies, contingent on court approval.

Following Trump's statement on the social media platform Truth Social, Attorney General Bondi responded on Friday by indicating that the Justice Department is prepared to approach the court to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

The move signals a significant push for clarity in the ongoing controversial Epstein case which has drawn public interest and legal scrutiny.

