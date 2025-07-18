Trump Calls for Transparency in Epstein Case Testimonies

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly called for full transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case. On Thursday, he announced his directive for Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all pertinent grand jury testimonies, contingent on court approval.

Following Trump's statement on the social media platform Truth Social, Attorney General Bondi responded on Friday by indicating that the Justice Department is prepared to approach the court to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

The move signals a significant push for clarity in the ongoing controversial Epstein case which has drawn public interest and legal scrutiny.