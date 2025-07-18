Left Menu

US Labels TRF Terrorist Organization Amid US-India Antiterrorism Cooperation

The US Department of State has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organization. This move underscores US-India counter-terrorism efforts after the deadly Pahalgam attack. India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror sites in response to the attack, further cementing its anti-terrorism stance.

In a pivotal move underscoring US-India collaboration against terrorism, the United States designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a foreign terrorist organization. This designation follows the deadly Pahalgam attack and marks a significant step in counter-terrorism efforts by both countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that this action aligns with President Trump's commitment to seeking justice for the victims of the Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Embassy echoed the sentiment, highlighting the robustness of the antiterrorism cooperation between the two nations.

The designation classifies TRF as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), strengthening the US stance against organizations linked with global terrorism. India's Operation Sindoor, targeting multiple terror sites, exemplifies its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

