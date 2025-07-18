China-EU Collaborate on Auto Data Flow

In a significant diplomatic move, China and the European Union have announced the formation of a joint working group dedicated to the cross-border flow of automobile data. This development was revealed through a statement from China's cyberspace administration on Friday.

The decision emerged during a pivotal China-EU meeting on data flow held in Brussels on Thursday. The agreement underscores the growing need for international cooperation in the management and sharing of automobile data across borders.

The working group aims to create a framework that facilitates seamless data exchange, which is expected to benefit the automotive industries in both regions, fostering innovation and strengthening economic ties.