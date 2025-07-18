Left Menu

China-EU Collaborate on Auto Data Flow

China and the European Union have agreed to establish a working group focusing on the cross-border flow of automobile data. The decision was made during a meeting in Brussels, and it aims to enhance cooperation between the two regions regarding data sharing for the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:39 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, China and the European Union have announced the formation of a joint working group dedicated to the cross-border flow of automobile data. This development was revealed through a statement from China's cyberspace administration on Friday.

The decision emerged during a pivotal China-EU meeting on data flow held in Brussels on Thursday. The agreement underscores the growing need for international cooperation in the management and sharing of automobile data across borders.

The working group aims to create a framework that facilitates seamless data exchange, which is expected to benefit the automotive industries in both regions, fostering innovation and strengthening economic ties.

