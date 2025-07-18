Left Menu

Kavinder Gupta's Appointment: A New Chapter in Ladakh's Governance

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has been sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Ladakh, succeeding Brigadier B D Mishra. Gupta has a rich political background, previously serving as J&K's deputy chief minister and Jammu mayor. His extensive experience is expected to influence Ladakh's governance.

Updated: 18-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:31 IST
Kavinder Gupta, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath as the new lieutenant governor of Ladakh on Friday. This ceremony took place four days after President Droupadi Murmu appointed him to this esteemed constitutional role.

The chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Arun Palli, administered the oath at the Ladakh Raj Niwas in Leh. Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal announced Gupta's appointment by reading the presidential warrant at the ceremony.

With a seasoned political career, Gupta has filled multiple important roles, including serving as the deputy chief minister of J&K for a brief period in 2018 and being a three-time mayor of Jammu. His experience is expected to bring significant changes to Ladakh's administration.

